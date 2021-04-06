Seoul Not Ruling out Restricting Exports of COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities say all available options are on the table to secure COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible for the public.Chung Yoo-jin, head of the vaccine introduction team on the state-run vaccine task force, made the remark in a regular media briefing on Tuesday, responding to a question on whether Seoul will impose an export curb on AstraZeneca vaccine doses produced domestically.Chung said it is difficult to speak hypothetically and of a particular product in the process of reviewing alternative measures, but added that many possible options are under review.The remarks indicate a subtle change from the task force’s previous stance that imposing export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccine is not yet under consideration. Chung cautioned last week the agency will have to comprehensively consider how the international community would respond to such a measure and how it would affect Seoul’s plans to introduce other vaccines.Several countries and regions, including the U.S., India and the European Union, are reportedly taking steps to enforce tougher vaccine export restrictions amid growing concerns about supply delays.