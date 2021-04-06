N. Korea Criticizes Japan for Threating Regional Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has hit back at Japan for criticizing its recent ballistic missile launches.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday protested Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s criticism, calling it an outright negation and violent infringement of the North’s right of self-defense.Speaking at the Japanese House of Councillors Budget Committee on March 26, Suga said the North Korean launches pose a threat to Japan and violate UN Security Council resolutions, adding Japan will respond through close cooperation with related countries, such as South Korea and the U.S.In response, the KCNA claimed that Japan is the one posing a grave threat to regional peace and security and accused the country of seeking to revive its rights to wage war.It also demanded Tokyo dispose of all its strike weapons in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner before it takes issue with the North.The KCNA commentary came hours after the regime announced its decision to skip this year's Tokyo Olympic Games citing its potential impact on the safety of its athletes amid a global COVID-19 pandemic.