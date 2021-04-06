S. Korea, UK Discuss Cooperation on Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has pledged Seoul’s commitment to actively cooperate on a global response to climate change.Hong made the remark in a meeting with Alok Sharma, the UK’s president for COP26, at the government complex in Seoul on Tuesday.Sharma shared climate change countermeasures by the U.K., the host of the COP26, including a plan to increase its official development assistance(ODA) spending to assist developing nations' climate change responses by as much as double the current amount over the next five years and called for Seoul’s active participation in related efforts.Hong briefed him on South Korea's efforts, including its announcement in December to go carbon neutral by 2050, and pledged its cooperation. He also proposed the U.K.'s active participation and cooperation regarding the P4G summit to be hosted by Seoul in May.COP, or the Conference of the Parties, is a ministerial conference held annually under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change since 1995. The 26th meeting will be held in Glasgow, U.K. in November.