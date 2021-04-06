Menu Content

Politics

N. Korea Kicks off 6th Party Cell Secretaries' Meeting

Write: 2021-04-07 08:04:56Update: 2021-04-07 11:37:46

N. Korea Kicks off 6th Party Cell Secretaries' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest gathering of North Korean grassroots “party cells” has begun. 

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that the sixth cell secretaries’ meeting of the Workers’ Party kicked off in Pyongyang the previous day, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un led the event. 

In an opening statement, Kim highlighted the party’s decision to achieve significant change and development in economic projects and peoples' lives and stressed the party cells’ roles in executing these related plans. 

The meeting was the first of its kind in more than three years and will reportedly review past performances and future plans. 

Cells refer to the North Korean ruling party's most elementary unit consisting of five to 30 members. The cell leader is referred to as the secretary.

North Korean leader Kim attended both of the previous cell leaders' meetings in 2013 and 2017.
