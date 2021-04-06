S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit 3-Month High at 668

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added over 600 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid growing concerns that a fourth wave of the pandemic may be imminent.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Wednesday reported 668 new infections compiled throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 106-thousand-898.It marks the most daily infections in about three months since 674 cases were registered on January 8. The last time the daily tally hovered over 600 was February 18, when 621 cases were recorded.Of the new cases, 653 were local transmissions and 15 were imported.Over 60 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 196 in Seoul, 173 in Gyeonggi Province and 44 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 240 cases.Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-756, while the fatality rate stands at one-point-64 percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by three to 109.