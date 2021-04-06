US: N. Korea's Olympic Decision Appears Consistent with Response to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government says North Korea’s decision not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics appears to be consistent with its stringent response to COVID-19.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price revealed the stance during a press briefing on Tuesday after saying Washington is aware of reports that Pyongyang has decided not to participate in the Summer Games.While opting not to further read into the decision, Price reiterated that Washington will continue to coordinate closely with South Korea and Japan on North Korea issues in pursuit of their shared goals of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific.He said that U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken’s trips to Seoul and Tokyo as well as a trilateral meeting among the countries’ national security advisers are part of the ongoing review still under way regarding Washington's North Korea policy.Calling the North a common threat to all three countries, Price said in conducting the review, the U.S. will continue to focus on reducing the threat to its allies in the region as the nation remains committed to the principle of denuclearizing North Korea.