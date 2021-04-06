Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Korean Community in New York Sets Up Task Force against Asian Hate Crimes

Write: 2021-04-07 11:53:09Update: 2021-04-07 13:41:03

Korean Community in New York Sets Up Task Force against Asian Hate Crimes

Photo : KBS News

The Korean community in New York has set up a task force to stand up against rising hate crimes against people of Asian descent in the United States.

According to the Korean American Association of Greater New York on Tuesday, the task force consists of members from about a dozen regional groups tied to the ethnically Korean community.

At a meeting on Monday, the groups provided updates on their activities aimed at countering such crimes, and agreed to join forces in their campaign.

The task force planned to distribute manuals within the Korean American community on ways to respond to hate crimes and racial discrimination, and to come up with short- to long-term countermeasures.

The task force will seek solidarity with other racial minorities in staging rallies and demonstrations, call for stern punishment against perpetrators, and push to enact laws that aim to prevent hate crimes against Asian Americans.

The Korean American association is also pursuing meetings with the New York City government and the New York Police Department.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >