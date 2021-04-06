Defense Minister Meets with EU Military Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook has met with the European Union's Military Committee chairperson, General Claudio Graziano, in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss regional security and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.According to the Defense Ministry, the two sides agreed to step up cooperation and information sharing to better respond to the changing environment in the areas of cyber, maritime and anti-terrorism security.In the talks, Gen. Graziano expressed support for the Korean Peninsula peace process and promised to keep Seoul posted on the EU's Indo-Pacific strategies that are currently being formulated.Minister Suh asked for the European bloc's participation in the upcoming Seoul Security Dialogue and the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference, both to be held in Seoul this year.Earlier Wednesday, the EU official also met with South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff chair and discussed strengthening military exchanges.The EU Military Committee consists of the military chiefs of the 27 EU member nations.