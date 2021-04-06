Menu Content

Turnout for By-Elections Hits 47.3% Nationwide as of 5 p.m.

Write: 2021-04-07 18:28:59Update: 2021-04-07 18:41:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Turnout for the by-elections being held nationwide on Wednesday stood at 47-point-three percent as of 5 p.m. 

Among 12-point-16 million eligible voters, five-point-75 million people had cast their ballots as of 5 p.m. The figure includes the two-point-five million voters who had exercised their voting rights during last week's two-day early voting. 

While the early voting on Friday and Saturday had posted a record high turnout of 20-point-54 percent for by-elections, Wednesday’s voting rate so far is lower than the previous regional elections in 2018, which had logged a turnout of 56-point-one as of 5 p.m. 

Unlike the 2018 elections, the by-elections which will elect 21 regional leaders are being held on a working day, which could discourage voting. Voting will remain open an extra two hours until 8 p.m. because it is a working day. The closing time for the 2018 elections was 6 p.m., so the final turnout for the latest elections remains to be seen. 

In Seoul, where votes are being cast to choose its first new mayor in 10 years, 49-point-seven percent of potential voters, or four-point-19 million citizens, have cast their ballots as of 5 p.m. Turnout for the mayoral by-election in Busan stood at 44-point-six percent as of 5 p.m.
