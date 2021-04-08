Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Exit Polls: PPP's Oh Se-hoon on Track to Reclaim Seoul Mayoral Post

Write: 2021-04-07 20:20:44Update: 2021-04-08 00:21:04

Exit Polls: PPP's Oh Se-hoon on Track to Reclaim Seoul Mayoral Post

Photo : KBS News

Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party is on track to be named Seoul mayor in Wednesday's by-elections, with exit polls indicating a wide lead against his main rival.
  
According to the poll jointly commissioned by terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, Oh had 59 percent of voter support versus 37-point-7 percent that backed Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party.

The survey by pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos was conducted across 50 voting stations on around 10-thousand voters after they cast their ballots. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus one-point-seven percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.

Oh had served as Seoul mayor from 2006 to 2011. His second term was cut short when he abruptly resigned after losing a referendum on free school lunches.

Turnout for early voting in the by-elections, conducted last Friday and Saturday, had reached 20-point-54 percent, a record high for any by-election.

The election results for the mayorships in Seoul and Busan are critical for both political parties as they are viewed as a bellwether for next year's presidential election.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >