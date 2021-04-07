Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Exit Polls: PPP's Park Heong-joon Leads in Busan Mayoral Race

Write: 2021-04-07 20:27:05Update: 2021-04-07 21:46:14

Exit Polls: PPP's Park Heong-joon Leads in Busan Mayoral Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Exit polls show Park Heong-joon of the main opposition People Power Party is in the lead to win the Busan mayoral post in Wednesday's by-elections, garnering 64 percent of voter support.
 
Local broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS released the results of their joint poll at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday as voting for the by-elections wrapped up. 

Park is expected to beat Kim Young-choon of the ruling Democratic Party by 31 percentage points.

Pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos conducted the survey at 30 voting stations on around five-thousand-600 voters immediately after they cast their ballots. The survey has a margin of error of plus-or-minus two-point-three percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent. 

Turnout for early voting in the by-elections, conducted last Friday and Saturday, had reached 20-point-54 percent, a record high for any by-election.

The election results for the mayorships in Busan and Seoul are critical to both political parties as they are viewed as a bellwether for next year's presidential election.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >