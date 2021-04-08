Seoul Mayor Vows to Breathe New Life into Metropolis

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly elected Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon vowed to breathe new life into the operations of the metropolis on Thursday.Oh made the remark after he was greeted by Seoul City employees on his first day in office following a sweeping victory in Wednesday's by-election.Oh said he feels a heavy sense of responsibility and that he will do his best to bring meaningful change during his term that ends in June 2022. It was first time for the new mayor to visit the current City Hall, which completed construction after he resigned during his second term in 2011.The mayor also met with the chairperson of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, where Oh suggested they closely cooperate on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and reviving people's livelihoods.Earlier, Oh paid his respects at the Seoul National Cemetery, after which he pledged to become a mayor who looks after city residents struggling amid the pandemic.In the afternoon, the mayor is scheduled to meet with Seoul City employees handling the coronavirus response and visit the city's first vaccination center in Seongdong district.