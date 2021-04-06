Menu Content

Moon Vows to Solemnly Accept DP Defeat, Rebuild Public Trust

Write: 2021-04-08 12:11:06Update: 2021-04-08 13:50:45

Moon Vows to Solemnly Accept DP Defeat, Rebuild Public Trust

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said he will solemnly accept the public's reprimand as reflected through the ruling party's defeat in Wednesday's by-elections.

According to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok on Thursday, Moon vowed to address state affairs humbly and with a heavy sense of responsibility.

The president also pledged to exert efforts toward overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, achieving economic recovery and eradicating real estate-related corruption.

A key presidential official told reporters that the administration will seek to win back public trust and fulfill public demands regarding COVID-19, the economy and real estate speculation.

At the moment, it is believed that no presidential aide has tendered a resignation amid speculation of a major reshuffle in the aftermath of the defeat.
