Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Raid LH over Alleged Preferential Treatment in Construction Purchase

Write: 2021-04-08 13:31:23Update: 2021-04-08 14:03:27

Police Raid LH over Alleged Preferential Treatment in Construction Purchase

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police have raided the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) in an investigation into claims that the state developer gave preferential treatment to a company that provided construction materials.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday, investigators began the search at six locations, including LH's headquarters in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, and the homes of three suspects in Gyeonggi Province.

This is the police's first raid in this particular investigation, which was launched as authorities continue to look into alleged land speculation by LH employees.

One of the three suspects is a former LH executive, while two others are associated with the company in question.

The police plan to analyze the seized files to determine the timing and scope of the alleged corruption and question suspects involved in the case.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >