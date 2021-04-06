Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Interim Chief Urges Party to Continue Reforms ahead of Presidential Race

Write: 2021-04-08 14:04:00Update: 2021-04-08 15:07:38

PPP Interim Chief Urges Party to Continue Reforms ahead of Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party’s(PPP) interim chief Kim Chong-in, who led the party to its sweeping victory in Wednesday's by-elections, urged members not to mistake the people’s victory as their own.

At a press conference after stepping down on Thursday, Kim assessed that while the PPP has attempted to fundamentally reform and bring change in the past year, it still faces the tough task of addressing internal division and antipathy.

Kim specifically referred to those within the party that sought public support through outside forces or only had interest in securing party power during the recent Seoul mayoral primaries.

He warned that unless the PPP breaks away from ideology-based politics and hegemony over its traditional stronghold of the Gyeongsang region, it could miss out on the chance to win next year's presidential race and regain administrative power.

The interim chief also urged the party to expand its reach to the southwestern Jeolla region, which traditionally supports the liberal ruling Democratic Party(DP).
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >