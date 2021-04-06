PPP Interim Chief Urges Party to Continue Reforms ahead of Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party’s(PPP) interim chief Kim Chong-in, who led the party to its sweeping victory in Wednesday's by-elections, urged members not to mistake the people’s victory as their own.At a press conference after stepping down on Thursday, Kim assessed that while the PPP has attempted to fundamentally reform and bring change in the past year, it still faces the tough task of addressing internal division and antipathy.Kim specifically referred to those within the party that sought public support through outside forces or only had interest in securing party power during the recent Seoul mayoral primaries.He warned that unless the PPP breaks away from ideology-based politics and hegemony over its traditional stronghold of the Gyeongsang region, it could miss out on the chance to win next year's presidential race and regain administrative power.The interim chief also urged the party to expand its reach to the southwestern Jeolla region, which traditionally supports the liberal ruling Democratic Party(DP).