Gov't Closely Watching Russian-made COVID-19 Vaccines

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is keeping a close eye on Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines in light of supply issues around the world.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol, who heads the vaccine task force, revealed the move on Thursday in a news conference when asked if Seoul had considered the Sputnik V vaccines.Kwon said though the government hasn’t actively considered the introduction of the vaccines, it is closely watching it as its effectiveness and safety have been assessed in a positive light by European journals.He then added that the government is not considering introducing the Sputnik V vaccines in the second and third quarters as it takes considerable time to authorize vaccines produced in South Korea under a consignment agreement.Asked if South Korea is considering introducing the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines made by China, Kwon said the government has never reviewed the matter.