Oh Begins Duty as 38th Seoul Mayor by Visiting Seoul Nat'l Cemetery

Photo : YONHAP News

Oh Se-hoon began his official duties as the 38th mayor of Seoul by visiting the Seoul National Cemetery on Thursday morning.Oh offered flowers and burned incense in front of the Memorial Tower then wrote in the visitors’ book, saying, “Seoul is up and running again and South Korea stands upright.”Upon arriving at Seoul Plaza, Oh was welcomed by city office officials and citizens. When a fish merchant kneeled before him, pleading for a solution to the conflict at the Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market, Oh helped the merchant up.A ceremony welcoming Oh was held in the lobby of Seoul City Hall amid the attendance of a limited number of staff.Oh said that though his term is only about a year, he will do his best to transform the city by making up for shortcomings.