Authorities to Decide on Resuming AstraZeneca Vaccine this Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's health authorities are set to decide on whether to resume inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine this weekend.The country's vaccination task force made the announcement on Thursday afternoon through a press release, adding that it is reviewing the shot’s side effects both at home and abroad.To this end, the team will hold a series of meetings with advisors on blood clots and vaccine experts.On Wednesday, authorities suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing cases where the drug is alleged to have caused blood clots shortly after vaccination.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jung Eun-kyeong said the agency would fully assess the vaccine’s safety and scientific evidence and will make a decision after gathering sufficient expert opinions.