State Department: US Still Carefully Reviewing N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that the United States is still in the final stage of a "careful" review of North Korea policy.Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks in a press briefing when asked if the review process was being held up.Price said that the "careful consideration of major decisions," which was mentioned on other issues in the press briefing, would also apply to the North Korea issue.The spokesperson said that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program is a profound challenge not only for the United States, but also for its allies in the Indo-Pacific and partners as well.He continued that that's why the U.S. wants to make sure it does a number of things, such as making sure to know and understand what was done in the past.Late last month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the U.S. was in the final stages of its intensive multi-stakeholder North Korea policy review.