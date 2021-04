Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties have agreed to hold a three-day parliamentary interpellation session later this month.Deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party on Thursday agreed on the schedule of the extraordinary parliamentary session.The National Assembly will hold a question-and-answer session on politics, diplomacy, security and unification on April 19, economy on the 20th, and then education, society and culture on the 21st.The assembly will hold a plenary session on April 29 to handle pending bills.