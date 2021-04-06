'Russia Ready to Facilitate Dialogue of N. Korea, US, S. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Russian diplomat reportedly said on Thursday that Russia is ready to facilitate dialogue between North Korea and the United States and between the two Koreas.According to Russian news agency TASS, Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinoviev made the remarks at a roundtable on the strategy to strengthen Russian-Korean relations at the North Korean Embassy.Zinoviev reportedly said that despite inevitable difficulties, Moscow hopes that the spirit of dialogue and cooperation between the regional states will certainly prevail in the end.He stressed that Moscow is ready and will assist this in every possible way.Participants of the forum reportedly adopted a statement supporting an upgrade of Russia-North Korea relations to the level of strategic cooperation.