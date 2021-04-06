N. Korean Leader Decides Tougher 'Arduous March' amid Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly decided on a more severe "Arduous March," in an apparent effort to ride out economic difficulties amid prolonged global sanctions against the country.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday, Kim announced the decision the previous day at the end of a conference of the ruling Workers' Party's cell secretaries.Party cells are the most elementary units of the Workers’ Party, consisting of up to 30 members.Kim reportedly said he has decided to ask the party's Central Committee, as well as party organizations at all levels and cell secretaries to wage another, more severe "Arduous March."Kim said that many difficulties and obstacles lie ahead and the journey to achieve the goals set forth in the eighth party congress would not be easy. He added he does not believe in any chance by luck and the country has no one to depend on or look to.The Arduous March refers to a period of severe economic hardship in the 1990s that led to famine and difficulties for millions of North Korean people.Kim appears to have called for belt-tightening to ride out economic difficulties amid the prolonged sanctions rather than expecting sanctions relief.