US Senate Introduces Major Bill to Counter China

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate has introduced a major bill to counter China, calling South Korea a key ally in the Indo-Pacific region.Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez and ranking member Senator Jim Risch unveiled the bipartisan bill on Thursday.The bill, titled the "Strategic Competition Act of 2021," recommends a total of 655 million dollars in Foreign Military Financing funding for the Indo-Pacific region for fiscal 2022 through 2026.It also recommends a total of 450 million dollars for the Indo-Pacific Maritime Security Initiative and related programs for the same period.The 280-page bill calls South Korea a key ally in the region and states that the U.S. will maintain maximum economic pressure against North Korea until the North takes steps for its complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.To that end, the bill suggests full enforcement of UN sanctions against the North by all countries including China.