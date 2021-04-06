Man Accused of Triple Murder Handed over to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

A man accused of murdering a young woman, her mother and sister in their home has been handed over to the prosecution.The Nowon Police Station in Seoul sent Kim Tae-hyeon, age 24, to the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday morning on five charges, including murder, theft, breaking into a residence, stalking and violating the law on protecting information.When asked if he has anything to say to the victims’ family as he stepped out of the police station at around 9 a.m., Kim suddenly fell to his knees and said he feels guilty for being alive. He then apologized to the family and those who were hurt by his actions.Upon request, Kim pulled down his mask to reveal his face. Police had previously disclosed his name, age and ID photo in line with a decision to release Kim’s identity given the heinous nature of his crime.Kim is accused of killing a young woman he was allegedly stalking, as well as her mother and younger sister, after entering their house by disguising himself as a delivery man.He was arrested on March 25 at the women’s home, two days after the murders allegedly took place.