Photo : YONHAP News

The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission will hold a public hearing next week via video conference on South Korea’s law that bans sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into North Korea.The bipartisan caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives revealed on its website Thursday that it will hold the hearing next Thursday.Earlier on February 11, the commission’s co-chair, Chris Smith, indicated that the hearing would take place as he expressed concerns over the anti-leaflet law.Under this law, people who send such leaflets into the North can face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won. The government began implementing it from March 30, saying it aims to protect the lives and safety of border area residents.