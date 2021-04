Photo : YONHAP News

The annual Lotus Lantern Parade has once again been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism on Friday, the South Korean Buddhist community has decided to cancel the procession due to the prolonged epidemic.The parade is usually held on the Saturday before Buddha's Birthday, which falls on May 19 this year.With the cancellation, the association has called off or reduced the size of other events originally set before and after the parade.The annual parade is usually held in downtown Seoul as part of the Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate Buddha's birthday. The religious event was canceled last year for the first time in 40 years due to the outbreak of the epidemic.