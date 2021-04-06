Arrest Warrant Sought for Eastar Jet Founder

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for independent lawmaker and founder of budget carrier Eastar Jet, Lee Sang-jik.The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office announced Friday that it requested the warrant on charges of embezzlement and violation of the Political Parties Act.Lee is suspected of colluding with an executive of Eastar Jet who has been indicted on charges of causing some 43 billion won in losses to the low-cost airline.The executive, who handled the company’s finances, is said to be Lee’s nephew.Prosecutors also suspect Lee partially took part in the executive's alleged embezzlement of three-point-eight billion won in funds from an affiliate of Eastar Jet.Prosecutors sought the arrest warrant for Lee given the gravity of the case as they believe the executive acted on Lee’s orders.