Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Arrest Warrant Sought for Eastar Jet Founder

Write: 2021-04-09 11:20:56Update: 2021-04-09 15:48:44

Arrest Warrant Sought for Eastar Jet Founder

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for independent lawmaker and founder of budget carrier Eastar Jet, Lee Sang-jik. 

The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office announced Friday that it requested the warrant on charges of embezzlement and violation of the Political Parties Act. 

Lee is suspected of colluding with an executive of Eastar Jet who has been indicted on charges of causing some 43 billion won in losses to the low-cost airline. 

The executive, who handled the company’s finances, is said to be Lee’s nephew. 

Prosecutors also suspect Lee partially took part in the executive's alleged embezzlement of three-point-eight billion won in funds from an affiliate of Eastar Jet. 

Prosecutors sought the arrest warrant for Lee given the gravity of the case as they believe the executive acted on Lee’s orders.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >