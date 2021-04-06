Iran Releases S. Korean Tanker Seized by IRGC in January

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran has released a South Korean-flagged tanker and its captain more than three months after they were seized by the country's Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) in the Persian Gulf.South Korea's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that Tehran released the MT Hankuk Chemi and its captain near the country's southern Bandar Abbas port earlier in the day.The ministry said the captain and crew members on board are all in good health and the vessel is also in good condition. The tanker departed the area at around 10:20 a.m. Friday, Korea time.The Hankuk Chemi was traveling near the Strait of Hormuz on January 4 when it and its 20 crew members, including five South Koreans, were seized for alleged marine pollution.Iran released all of the crew except the captain in February. Nearly half returned home while the rest remained on the tanker with a few replacement crew to manage the ship as the Iranian judiciary conducted an investigation.It had been widely speculated that the seizure was part of Tehran's attempt to pressure Seoul, a U.S. ally, to persuade Washington to ease sanctions and allow access to seven billion dollars of frozen oil money held at two South Korean banks.