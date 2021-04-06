Unification Ministry Downplays US Congressional Hearing on Leaflet Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry has downplayed a public hearing set to be held by a U.S. congressional caucus next week to review South Korea's recent ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea.The ministry's deputy spokesperson Cha Deok-cheol on Friday noted that it was his understanding the bipartisan Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission has no voting power and that the nature of its hearings are considered closer to a policy research panel than what they are in South Korea.Cha said his ministry plans to deliver a balanced position that includes safety concerns of border area residents by closely liaising with diplomatic officials.An official at the Foreign Ministry said Seoul has been monitoring the situation surrounding the hearing and actively explained the objective and scope of the ban to the U.S. government, Congress and human rights groups.The official added that such efforts to secure understanding from the U.S. and the international community will continue.Earlier, the commission had said the hearing will explore freedom of expression on the Korean Peninsula and that five witnesses have been called in to testify, including Suzanne Scholte, a human rights activist.