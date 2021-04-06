Gov't Postpones Annual Ulchi-Taeguk Exercise to Focus on COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has postponed an annual civilian-military exercise to the latter half of the year in order to focus on the nation's COVID-19 response.Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said on Friday that a contingency drill among government agencies will take place in the first half of the year. However, the Ulchi-Taeguk exercise - which typically takes place in May - will be rescheduled in line with the country's vaccination schedule.The government called off the training last year after delaying it once, citing the prolonged pandemic and damage from heavy rains in the summer.The Ulchi-Taegeuk exercise is a variation of the Ulchi exercise, which was created in the wake of North Korean commandos' botched attempt in 1968 to infiltrate Seoul's presidential office and assassinate then-President Park Chung-hee.