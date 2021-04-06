DP Vows to Reform, PPP Urges Respect for Public Sentiment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP), fresh from its devastating setback in Wednesday's by-elections, has pledged to continue its introspection for as long as the public remains angry at them.During its first emergency committee meeting on Friday, emergency chief Do Jong-hwan acknowledged that his party's shortcomings have caused great public disappointment and vowed the DP would self-reflect, expand communication and be open to all change and reform.Do also pledged to be transparent with the outcome of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission's ongoing investigation into possible speculative activities by DP lawmakers and hold everyone involved accountable.Despite its sweeping election victory, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) said both the ruling camp and opposition must respect public sentiment and focus on restoring constitutionalism and democracy.PPP acting chief Joo Ho-young said his party will focus on enacting laws to support elected candidates' campaign pledges. As for party leadership, Joo said on a KBS radio program that merging with Ahn Cheol-soo's minor People's Party should be prioritized.