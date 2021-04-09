Kim Jong-un Preparing for 'Arduous March' against Sanctions Pressure

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly decided on a more severe "Arduous March," in an apparent effort to withstand economic difficulties amid prolonged global sanctions against the country. According to North Korean media outlets Friday, Kim announced the decision the previous day.Kim Bum-soo has moreReport: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says his country should get ready for another “Arduous March” to ride out U.S.-led sanctions.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean Central TV Apr. 9 / Korean-English translation)]"I made up my mind to ask the WPK organizations at all levels, including its Central Committee, and the cell secretaries of the entire party to wage another more difficult 'Arduous March' in order to relieve our people of the difficulty."North Korean state media on Friday reported Kim’s remarks from the previous day at a conference of the ruling Workers' Party's working-level cell leaders.The term "Arduous March" refers to a North Korean propaganda campaign used during mass starvation in the 90s, which urged the North Korean people to invoke the fable of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung as an anti-Japanese guerrilla leader.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean Central TV Apr. 9 / Korean-English translation)]"Our Party never expects that there will be any fortuitous opportunity for us in paving the road for our people and in realizing their great aim and ideals to build socialism and communism. There is nothing we could depend on or look to."The remarks from Pyongyang came as the U.S. is spending weeks to draft its North Korea grand strategy following a series of meetings with officials from Seoul and Tokyo.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price contested speculations that there is a holdup.[Sound bite: US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price](Reporter: "I wanted to ask on the North Korea review... ")"We want to make sure we know and have a good understanding of what has been tried in the past. And we’ve said before that we have consulted widely, including with former administration officials, about their approach, their strategy, their tactics. We want to make sure we understand fully the nature of North Korea’s programs, where they are, what their intentions and capabilities might be."Meanwhile, the South Korean government is doing all it can to revive any remaining momentum for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang. After the presidential National Security Council meeting Thursday, attendees said Seoul will collaborate with related countries to help the two sides resume negotiations.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.