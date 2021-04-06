Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Report: Japan Will Decide on Contaminated Water Dump Next Week

Write: 2021-04-09 16:01:09Update: 2021-04-09 16:15:24

Report: Japan Will Decide on Contaminated Water Dump Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The Tokyo government has essentially decided to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, according to Japanese media. 

Kyodo News and Jiji Press reported on Friday that the Cabinet will meet next Tuesday to formalize its final decision.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had told reporters on Wednesday that he wants a decision reached in the coming days, after a meeting with the chief of a national fisheries cooperative. Local fishermen have been against the discharge.

An average 140 tons of polluted water is generated each day at the Fukushima plant due to the influx of rain and subterranean water. Reports say the contaminated water will be diluted to a level that presents no effects on human health and will be discharged in phases.

Neighboring countries have raised concern as some radioactive substances such as tritium will still remain even after the water is treated.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >