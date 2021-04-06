Report: Japan Will Decide on Contaminated Water Dump Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The Tokyo government has essentially decided to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, according to Japanese media.Kyodo News and Jiji Press reported on Friday that the Cabinet will meet next Tuesday to formalize its final decision.Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had told reporters on Wednesday that he wants a decision reached in the coming days, after a meeting with the chief of a national fisheries cooperative. Local fishermen have been against the discharge.An average 140 tons of polluted water is generated each day at the Fukushima plant due to the influx of rain and subterranean water. Reports say the contaminated water will be diluted to a level that presents no effects on human health and will be discharged in phases.Neighboring countries have raised concern as some radioactive substances such as tritium will still remain even after the water is treated.