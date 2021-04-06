US House Resolution Encourages Reunions of Korean American Families, War-Separated Relatives

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A bipartisan resolution to encourage the reunions of war-separated Korean American families with family in North Korea has been introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives.Republican Representative of California's 39th District Young Kim and Democrat Karen Bass of the 37th District jointly submitted the resolution on Thursday.The resolution calls on Washington and Pyongyang to identify Korean Americans and their North Korean relatives who are willing and able to participate in the pilot reunion program.It also calls for cooperation with Seoul to enable Korean Americans to partake in video conference reunions organized between the two Koreas.Noting that an estimated 100-thousand Korean Americans have separated family in North Korea, Rep. Kim stressed that time is running out to reunite war-torn families. Rep. Bass said the reunions should be prioritized as a humanitarian policy of immediate concern.In February, Kim had helped introduce a bipartisan bill that would require the State Department to prioritize helping Korean American families reunite with family in North Korea.