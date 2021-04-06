Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

PM Chung to Visit Iran to Discuss Seoul-Tehran Cooperation

Write: 2021-04-09 19:10:29

PM Chung to Visit Iran to Discuss Seoul-Tehran Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is set to embark on a trip to Iran on Sunday. 

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday that Chung will make a three-day visit to Iran to discuss cooperation between the two countries. 

The office said Chung’s visit is aimed at enhancing the traditionally friendly relations between Seoul and Tehran and at building momentum for a future-oriented development of their bilateral ties. 

The announcement comes after Tehran released a South Korean-flagged tanker and its captain on Friday, more than three months after they were seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) in the Persian Gulf.

During his visit to Iran, Chung is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other top Iranian officials, including Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. 

It will mark the first time in 44 years that a South Korean prime minister makes a trip to the Middle Eastern country.
