CNN: S. Korea Joins Elite Club of Supersonic Fighter Jet Makers

CNN highlighted South Korea's roll-out of a domestically developed combat plane, saying the country has joined an elite group of global supersonic fighter jet makers and an exclusive club of military aviation giants.Korea's arms procurement agency on Friday unveiled the first prototype of the next-generation fighter, named the KF-21 Boramae.South Korea is the 13th country in the world to develop an indigenous fighter jet but only the eighth when it comes to a fourth or fifth generation advanced supersonic jet.CNN said that once operational, the KF-21 is expected to be armed with a range of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles — and possibly even air-launched cruise missiles.It noted that while only 65 percent of the jet is of South Korean origin, its roll-out still marks a significant achievement for a country that doesn't have a lengthy history of aircraft production.The report also cited considerable export potential because the KF-21's price tag is expected to be significantly lower than the F-35s the U.S. sells to foreign militaries.