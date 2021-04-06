US: N. Korea Policy to Continue Focus on Reducing Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reiterated that the main focus of U.S. policy toward North Korea will be to reduce threats posed to the United States and its allies.The department's deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said Friday that North Korea policy review is ongoing, but the U.S. will continue to focus on reducing the threat to itself and allies and strive to improve the lives of North and South Korean people.The spokeswoman said she had no timeline for the conclusion of the review but as related questions continued, she said the Biden administration is committed to the denuclearization of North Korea and intends to promote the safety of the American people.Regarding signs of closer ties between North Korea and China, Porter avoided a direct response, saying she is not in a position to remark on the matter.