Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US: N. Korea Policy to Continue Focus on Reducing Threats

Write: 2021-04-10 14:03:42Update: 2021-04-10 14:10:07

US: N. Korea Policy to Continue Focus on Reducing Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reiterated that the main focus of U.S. policy toward North Korea will be to reduce threats posed to the United States and its allies.

The department's deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said Friday that North Korea policy review is ongoing, but the U.S. will continue to focus on reducing the threat to itself and allies and strive to improve the lives of North and South Korean people.

The spokeswoman said she had no timeline for the conclusion of the review but as related questions continued, she said the Biden administration is committed to the denuclearization of North Korea and intends to promote the safety of the American people.

Regarding signs of closer ties between North Korea and China, Porter avoided a direct response, saying she is not in a position to remark on the matter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >