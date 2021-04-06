S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases in 600s for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases stayed in the 600s for the third consecutive day on Sunday amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of the epidemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 614 new cases were reported the previous day, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 109-thousand-599.The daily figure remained in the 600s for the third straight day despite fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, 594 are local transmissions and 20 are imported.About 70 percent, or more than 400 of the domestic cases come from the greater metro area, with 211 in Seoul, 182 in Gyeonggi Province and 16 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 185 cases.The death toll rose to one-thousand-768 after three more people died, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-61 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by three to 105.