Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prime Minister Departs for Iran for Talks on Bilateral Ties, Seized Funds

Write: 2021-04-11 12:15:58Update: 2021-04-11 13:36:01

Prime Minister Departs for Iran for Talks on Bilateral Ties, Seized Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has departed for Iran on Sunday for talks on bilateral ties and other issues.

Chung left for the Middle East country on Sunday morning on Air Force One at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam.

Chung's visit, the first by a South Korean prime minister in 44 years, follows Tehran's release of a Korean oil tanker and its captain about three months after its seizure over alleged oil pollution.

During the trip from Sunday to Tuesday, Chung is expected to discuss pending issues including Iran's funds worth seven billion dollars frozen in South Korea under United States sanctions.

The prime minister will reportedly hold talks with Iran's Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Sunday and hold a joint press conference.

Chung will then meet with other senior Tehran officials including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

He is also scheduled to meet with officials from South Korean businesses operating in the Middle East country, such as Samsung Electronics and SK Networks. Chung will return home on Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >