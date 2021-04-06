Intelligence Authorities Assess N. Korea's New Submarine Ready to Roll Out

Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States have reportedly assessed that North Korea has completed construction of a three-thousand-ton submarine and is looking for the right time to launch.According to multiple government sources in Seoul on Sunday, intelligence authorities of Seoul and Washington evaluated that the construction of the submarine unveiled in July 2019 has been completed.One of the sources said that the assessment is based on the analysis of various signal intelligence (Siginat), including activities in the North's Sinpo Shipyard.Military and intelligence authorities judged the new submarine to be seven meters wide and 80 meters long, capable of carrying three submarine-launched ballistic missiles.Intelligence authorities also reportedly gage that North Korea is considering the right time to launch the submarine to maximize its strategic effect.