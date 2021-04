Photo : YONHAP News

The number of investors holding South Korean stocks worth over ten billion won was estimated at about three thousand last year.According to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSC), 28-hundred people owned more than ten billion worth of listed shares as of the end of 2020, up 600 or 27 percent from a year earlier.Three fourths of them were major shareholders or those with special relations with the major shareholders, while the rest of the 700 people were individual investors.Their combined stock holdings came to 241 trillion won at the end of last year, up about 50 trillion won or 33 percent from a year earlier.