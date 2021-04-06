S. Korea to Suspend Operation of Clubs, Bars in Capital, Busan from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, South Korea will suspend the operation of clubs and bars in the greater Seoul area and Busan in an effort to stem cluster infections at high-risk entertainment facilities.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday, the government issued the move while extending current social distancing rules for three more weeks through May 2.The greater Seoul area will remain under Level Two social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier system, with the other parts of the country under Level One-point-Five.The ban on personal gatherings of five people or more will also remain in place for three more weeks.In the Seoul metropolitan area, restaurants, cafes, karaoke rooms and gyms will continue to be allowed to operate until 10 p.m., but the curfew can be readjusted to 9 p.m. at any time in case of a spike in infections.