S. Korea to Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to resume the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible people, except for those aged 30 and younger.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced the decision on Sunday in a press briefing, saying that cases of blood clots reported in South Korea cannot be considered side effects as defined by European authorities.KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said that safety and science were of prime consideration in the decision.Last Thursday, South Korea suspended providing the AstraZeneca shot to people under 60, special education instructors and school nurses as Europe reviewed cases of blood clots in adults.But the country will resume the vaccination program with the AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday.Authorities, however, said that those aged under 30 were excluded, as the risks of suffering blood clots still outweigh the benefits of being vaccinated.