Youn Yuh-jung Wins Best Supporting Actress at BAFTA

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Youn Yuh-jung has won best supporting actress for her role in "Minari" at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.Youn was awarded the honor on Sunday at the ceremony of the BAFTA Film Awards held at London's Royal Albert Hall.The 73-year-old veteran beat out Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Niamh Algar for "Calm with Horses," Kosar Ali for "Rocks" and Ashley Madekwe for "County Lines."Youn delivered a tongue-in-cheek acceptance speech, saying that every award is meaningful but she was very happy to be recognized by the British, known as very snobbish people, and that they approved of her as a good actress.With the award, Youn is considered to have increased her chances of winning an Oscar in the best supporting actress category when the Academy Awards are held on April 25.