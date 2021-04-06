S. Korea's Prime Minister, Iran's Vice President Discuss Frozen Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has held talks with Iran's vice president on bilateral ties and other issues.Chung visited the Middle East country on Sunday on Air Force One, in the first such visit by a South Korean prime minister in 44 years.In a joint news conference after talks with Chung, Iran's First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri urged Seoul to resolve the issue of Iranian funds frozen in South Korea as soon as possible.According to Iran's state-owned Press TV, Jahangiri said that relations between the two nations remain in a slump as South Korea joined the U.S.' illicit sanctions, adding Iran is having difficulties due to the asset seizure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Chung explained Seoul's efforts to resolve the issue, promising cooperation to help Iran fight against the pandemic.The prime minister also stressed that his visit displays Seoul's willingness to develop future-oriented relations between the two nations.