Top Office Denies Report US Requested S. Korea Join Quad

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office on Sunday denied a Japanese report that the United States asked Seoul to join the U.S.-led Quad forum, calling it "incorrect."The Yomiuri Shimbun, a major Japanese daily, reported earlier in the day that U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had strongly requested Seoul join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group, known as the Quad, during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon early this month.A senior official at Seoul's presidential office said on Sunday that the paper's citation is very inaccurate and the article itself does not reflect what was discussed between Seoul and Washington.The official stressed that close and productive discussions about North Korea policies and cooperation among the allies took place at the recent bilateral meeting between South Korean and U.S. national security advisers and the three-way meeting with their Japanese counterpart.Another official also dismissed the report, saying that South Korea has never been asked to join the Quad.The U.S.-led Quad, a partnership among nations in the Indo-Pacific that involves Japan, Australia and India, is mostly aimed at preventing Chinese expansion.