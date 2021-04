Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur has scored his first goal in about two months.Son scored an opener in the 40th minute in a match against Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Tottenham, however, lost 3-1.It was his 14th league goal in the season and first since February 2 against West Bromwich Albion.With 14 goals, Son has matched his personal best from the 2016-2017 season.Son has scored 19 goals overall in the season, including four in the Europa League and one in the English Football League Cup.