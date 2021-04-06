S. Korea's Exports Grow 25% in First 10 Days of April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports grew nearly 25 percent on-year in the first ten days of April.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country's outbound shipments stood at 15 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 24-point-eight percent from a year earlier.Daily average exports jumped by 32-point-six percent, with the number of working days down by half a day from the same period last year.Imports increased 14-point-eight percent on-year to 16-point-seven billion dollars.Shipments of telecommunication devices and petroleum products soared 52-point-five percent and 35-point-two percent, respectively, while exports of semiconductors and autos increased about 25 percent and 30 percent, each.Shipments to China and the United States rose 27-point-six percent and 22-point-six, each, while exports to the Middle East slipped eleven-point-seven percent.