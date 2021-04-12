S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 600

Photo : KBS News

South Korea reported 587 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, falling below 600 for the first time in six days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 110-thousand-146.The daily figure slightly dropped from the previous day to fall below 600 for the first time since last Tuesday, when it marked 477. But the drop is mostly attributed to fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, 560 are local transmissions and 27 are imported.About 62 percent of the domestic cases come from the greater metro area, with 160 in Seoul, 173 in Gyeonggi Province and 12 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 215 cases.The death toll rose to one-thousand-770 after two more people died, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-61 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by two to 103.