Prime Minister, Iran's Vice President Discuss Frozen Funds, Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has held talks with Iran's vice president on bilateral ties and other issues.Chung arrived at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport on Air Force One Sunday afternoon, local time. It marks the first such visit by a South Korean prime minister in 44 years.Chung was greeted by Iran's Road and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami.The prime minister then held a joint news conference after talks with Iran's First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri.The vice president repeated calls for Seoul to release seven billion dollars in Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks. He added that Iran was having difficulties due to the asset seizure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Chung explained Seoul's efforts to resolve the issue, while pledging cooperation and increased humanitarian trade to help Tehran's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.